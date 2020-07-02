All apartments in San Antonio
21710 Andrews Garden

21710 Andrews Garden · No Longer Available
Location

21710 Andrews Garden, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED RENTAL HOME. Short term lease available 3 to 12 months. NO Showings until May 6. Gorgeous home in the desirable Stone Oak area. Small gated community. The largest floor plan in the neighborhood. This house back to Stone Oak Park and has their own private entrance. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with double sided fireplace and sitting area. Family room upstairs with 2 more bedr and one full bath. Washer and dryer are included. One yard service a month included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21710 Andrews Garden have any available units?
21710 Andrews Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21710 Andrews Garden have?
Some of 21710 Andrews Garden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21710 Andrews Garden currently offering any rent specials?
21710 Andrews Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21710 Andrews Garden pet-friendly?
No, 21710 Andrews Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21710 Andrews Garden offer parking?
Yes, 21710 Andrews Garden offers parking.
Does 21710 Andrews Garden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21710 Andrews Garden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21710 Andrews Garden have a pool?
No, 21710 Andrews Garden does not have a pool.
Does 21710 Andrews Garden have accessible units?
No, 21710 Andrews Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 21710 Andrews Garden have units with dishwashers?
No, 21710 Andrews Garden does not have units with dishwashers.

