21710 Andrews Garden

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED RENTAL HOME. Short term lease available 3 to 12 months. NO Showings until May 6. Gorgeous home in the desirable Stone Oak area. Small gated community. The largest floor plan in the neighborhood. This house back to Stone Oak Park and has their own private entrance. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with double sided fireplace and sitting area. Family room upstairs with 2 more bedr and one full bath. Washer and dryer are included. One yard service a month included in the rent.