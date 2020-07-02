21710 Andrews Garden, San Antonio, TX 78258 Stone Oak
FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED RENTAL HOME. Short term lease available 3 to 12 months. NO Showings until May 6. Gorgeous home in the desirable Stone Oak area. Small gated community. The largest floor plan in the neighborhood. This house back to Stone Oak Park and has their own private entrance. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with double sided fireplace and sitting area. Family room upstairs with 2 more bedr and one full bath. Washer and dryer are included. One yard service a month included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
