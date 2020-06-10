21638 Longwood

Amenities
This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a spacious open living area, the kitchen has a center island, includes kitchen appliances, long enclosed screened patio with a window unit, lots of storage, extra-large 2 car garage with approx. 9 feet high ceilings big enough for large vehicles. Right off of Bulverde and Evans.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
