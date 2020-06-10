All apartments in San Antonio
21638 Longwood

21638 Longwood · No Longer Available
Location

21638 Longwood, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a spacious open living area, the kitchen has a center island, includes kitchen appliances, long enclosed screened patio with a window unit, lots of storage, extra-large 2 car garage with approx. 9 feet high ceilings big enough for large vehicles. Right off of Bulverde and Evans.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5557480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21638 Longwood have any available units?
21638 Longwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 21638 Longwood currently offering any rent specials?
21638 Longwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21638 Longwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 21638 Longwood is pet friendly.
Does 21638 Longwood offer parking?
Yes, 21638 Longwood offers parking.
Does 21638 Longwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21638 Longwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21638 Longwood have a pool?
No, 21638 Longwood does not have a pool.
Does 21638 Longwood have accessible units?
No, 21638 Longwood does not have accessible units.
Does 21638 Longwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 21638 Longwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21638 Longwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 21638 Longwood does not have units with air conditioning.

