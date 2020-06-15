All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

21214 Capri Oaks

21214 Capri Oaks · (210) 896-0676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21214 Capri Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 2933 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
MUST SEE, 2916 square feet 5 bedroom home, Ceramic tile flooring throughout down stairs living area to include entry, extended entry, formal dining, kitchen, breakfast, family. Gourmet styled kitchen with built-In stainless appliances with gas cooktop, vent to outside stainless hood, granite kitchen counters, 42? upper cabinets, 5 bed and 4 full bathrooms, gameroom, 2 car garage with 5 foot extension, raised step ceiling at master bedroom, pendant lighting in Fabulous Entertaining kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21214 Capri Oaks have any available units?
21214 Capri Oaks has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21214 Capri Oaks have?
Some of 21214 Capri Oaks's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21214 Capri Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
21214 Capri Oaks isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21214 Capri Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 21214 Capri Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21214 Capri Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 21214 Capri Oaks does offer parking.
Does 21214 Capri Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21214 Capri Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21214 Capri Oaks have a pool?
No, 21214 Capri Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 21214 Capri Oaks have accessible units?
No, 21214 Capri Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 21214 Capri Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 21214 Capri Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 21214 Capri Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

