21214 Capri Oaks

Amenities
MUST SEE, 2916 square feet 5 bedroom home, Ceramic tile flooring throughout down stairs living area to include entry, extended entry, formal dining, kitchen, breakfast, family. Gourmet styled kitchen with built-In stainless appliances with gas cooktop, vent to outside stainless hood, granite kitchen counters, 42? upper cabinets, 5 bed and 4 full bathrooms, gameroom, 2 car garage with 5 foot extension, raised step ceiling at master bedroom, pendant lighting in Fabulous Entertaining kitchen