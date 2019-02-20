All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 17 2020

211 Westoak Rd

211 Westoak Road · No Longer Available
Location

211 Westoak Road, San Antonio, TX 78227
Lackland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Property is move-in ready! Spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom comes with a Refrigerator and Stove. Street and Backyard cover patio parking are available. Background and Credit Checks are conducted and security deposit is base on Credit Score. All adults over the age of 18 must submit an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Westoak Rd have any available units?
211 Westoak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Westoak Rd have?
Some of 211 Westoak Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Westoak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
211 Westoak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Westoak Rd pet-friendly?
No, 211 Westoak Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 211 Westoak Rd offer parking?
Yes, 211 Westoak Rd offers parking.
Does 211 Westoak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Westoak Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Westoak Rd have a pool?
No, 211 Westoak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 211 Westoak Rd have accessible units?
No, 211 Westoak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Westoak Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Westoak Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

