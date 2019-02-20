211 Westoak Road, San Antonio, TX 78227 Lackland Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Property is move-in ready! Spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom comes with a Refrigerator and Stove. Street and Backyard cover patio parking are available. Background and Credit Checks are conducted and security deposit is base on Credit Score. All adults over the age of 18 must submit an application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 211 Westoak Rd have any available units?
211 Westoak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.