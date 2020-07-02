21014 WILD SPRINGS DR

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool game room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Great Location in Stone Oak. 4/3/2+ home in the Big Springs gated community (Village on the Glen) on a cul-de-sac street Top Rated NEISD Schools, Shopping, Resturaunts. Tenants will have access to community pool and all amenities. Best schools in SA! MBR is downstairs; wood floors and master bath on-suite. Also has an office and dining room along with family room, 1/2 bath and open kitchen all downstairs. Three more spacious bedrooms and full 1.5 bath upstairs along with upstairs game room.