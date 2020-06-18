All apartments in San Antonio
210 Utah Street
210 Utah Street

210 Utah Street · (210) 405-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Utah Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move East! Utah Street is an 8-home community located in the charming Denver Heights neighborhood in close proximity to Downtown, Southtown, King William, and the River Walk. These 3 BR, 2.5 bath detached homes feature high ceilings, light-filled interiors & private yards. Designer-selected interior finishes are included throughout. Constructed using low-maintenance, high-quality materials, this is a great value in a vibrant neighborhood setting. Special financing available - up to $13,000 in incentives.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Utah Street have any available units?
210 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 210 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 Utah Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Utah Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 Utah Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 210 Utah Street offer parking?
No, 210 Utah Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Utah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 210 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 210 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Utah Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Utah Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Utah Street does not have units with air conditioning.
