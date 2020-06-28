206 BLUFFCREST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL home sits on large tree covered lot w/manicured lawn. Walk into the beautiful open floor plan with a wall of windows for natural light & opens to large shaded backyard deck for entertaining. Walk up 5 steps as dining room overlooks large beautiful living area w/fireplace. Spacious kitchen w/granite counters & beautiful dark stained custom cabinets opens to living area for family gatherings. Retreat to the Large master w/sitting area which opens to its own outside deck for your private getaway.