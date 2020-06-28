All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

206 BLUFFCREST

206 Bluffcrest · No Longer Available
Location

206 Bluffcrest, San Antonio, TX 78216
Bluffview at Camino Real

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL home sits on large tree covered lot w/manicured lawn. Walk into the beautiful open floor plan with a wall of windows for natural light & opens to large shaded backyard deck for entertaining. Walk up 5 steps as dining room overlooks large beautiful living area w/fireplace. Spacious kitchen w/granite counters & beautiful dark stained custom cabinets opens to living area for family gatherings. Retreat to the Large master w/sitting area which opens to its own outside deck for your private getaway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 BLUFFCREST have any available units?
206 BLUFFCREST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 BLUFFCREST have?
Some of 206 BLUFFCREST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 BLUFFCREST currently offering any rent specials?
206 BLUFFCREST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 BLUFFCREST pet-friendly?
No, 206 BLUFFCREST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 206 BLUFFCREST offer parking?
Yes, 206 BLUFFCREST offers parking.
Does 206 BLUFFCREST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 BLUFFCREST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 BLUFFCREST have a pool?
No, 206 BLUFFCREST does not have a pool.
Does 206 BLUFFCREST have accessible units?
No, 206 BLUFFCREST does not have accessible units.
Does 206 BLUFFCREST have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 BLUFFCREST does not have units with dishwashers.
