206 Bluffcrest, San Antonio, TX 78216 Bluffview at Camino Real
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
BEAUTIFUL home sits on large tree covered lot w/manicured lawn. Walk into the beautiful open floor plan with a wall of windows for natural light & opens to large shaded backyard deck for entertaining. Walk up 5 steps as dining room overlooks large beautiful living area w/fireplace. Spacious kitchen w/granite counters & beautiful dark stained custom cabinets opens to living area for family gatherings. Retreat to the Large master w/sitting area which opens to its own outside deck for your private getaway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 206 BLUFFCREST have any available units?
206 BLUFFCREST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.