Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
20519 Liatris Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20519 Liatris Ln

20519 Liatris Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20519 Liatris Lane, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
hot tub
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Charming and immaculate single-story home located in Bulverde Creek subdivision. Walking distance to Bulverde Creek Elementary School and minutes away from middle and high school. Easy access to 1604 & 281; 15 minutes to IH-35. Close to shopping areas. Functional floor plan with well utilized space. Tile throughout with 2 carpeted spare bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom with generous walk in closet and spa like garden tub in master bathroom. Fabulous curb appeal. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20519 Liatris Ln have any available units?
20519 Liatris Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 20519 Liatris Ln have?
Some of 20519 Liatris Ln's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20519 Liatris Ln currently offering any rent specials?
20519 Liatris Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20519 Liatris Ln pet-friendly?
No, 20519 Liatris Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 20519 Liatris Ln offer parking?
Yes, 20519 Liatris Ln offers parking.
Does 20519 Liatris Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20519 Liatris Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20519 Liatris Ln have a pool?
No, 20519 Liatris Ln does not have a pool.
Does 20519 Liatris Ln have accessible units?
No, 20519 Liatris Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 20519 Liatris Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 20519 Liatris Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
