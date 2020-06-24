20519 Liatris Ln

Amenities

Charming and immaculate single-story home located in Bulverde Creek subdivision. Walking distance to Bulverde Creek Elementary School and minutes away from middle and high school. Easy access to 1604 & 281; 15 minutes to IH-35. Close to shopping areas. Functional floor plan with well utilized space. Tile throughout with 2 carpeted spare bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom with generous walk in closet and spa like garden tub in master bathroom. Fabulous curb appeal. Move in ready!