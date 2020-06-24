Charming and immaculate single-story home located in Bulverde Creek subdivision. Walking distance to Bulverde Creek Elementary School and minutes away from middle and high school. Easy access to 1604 & 281; 15 minutes to IH-35. Close to shopping areas. Functional floor plan with well utilized space. Tile throughout with 2 carpeted spare bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom with generous walk in closet and spa like garden tub in master bathroom. Fabulous curb appeal. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20519 Liatris Ln have any available units?
20519 Liatris Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.