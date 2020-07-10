20203 Ashford Vista

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Harper Oaks Community located off of Loop 1604 and Bulverde Rd (Outside 1604). Sam Houston Floor Plan. Situated on cul-de-sac! Close to schools, restaurants, shopping & HEB. Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Granite Countertops in Kitchen with Island overlooking into Family Room, Gas Cooking, 42" Cabinets, Walk-in Pantry & Stainless Steel Appliances. Soaring ceilings in Family Room & Master Bedroom. Huge Master Suite with Sitting Area, Large Walk in Closet, Separate Tub & Shower & Double Vanity in Master Bath. Downstairs also Features Half Bath, Spacious Laundry Room & Office with French Doors & Freshly Painted Built Ins. Game Room & Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs. One Bedroom with it's own en-suite bathroom. 4th Bedroom is currently being used as Second Office but can be converted back to Bedroom. Covered Porch, Three Car Garage, Sprinkler System & Plumbed for Water Softener. Enjoy Looking into the Backyard from the Large Covered Patio Deck or from your Own Personal Hot Tub! Also for Sale!