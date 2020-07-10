All apartments in San Antonio
20203 Ashford Vista

20203 Ashford Vista
Location

20203 Ashford Vista, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful Home in Harper Oaks Community located off of Loop 1604 and Bulverde Rd (Outside 1604). Sam Houston Floor Plan. Situated on cul-de-sac! Close to schools, restaurants, shopping & HEB. Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Granite Countertops in Kitchen with Island overlooking into Family Room, Gas Cooking, 42" Cabinets, Walk-in Pantry & Stainless Steel Appliances. Soaring ceilings in Family Room & Master Bedroom. Huge Master Suite with Sitting Area, Large Walk in Closet, Separate Tub & Shower & Double Vanity in Master Bath. Downstairs also Features Half Bath, Spacious Laundry Room & Office with French Doors & Freshly Painted Built Ins. Game Room & Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs. One Bedroom with it's own en-suite bathroom. 4th Bedroom is currently being used as Second Office but can be converted back to Bedroom. Covered Porch, Three Car Garage, Sprinkler System & Plumbed for Water Softener. Enjoy Looking into the Backyard from the Large Covered Patio Deck or from your Own Personal Hot Tub! Also for Sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20203 Ashford Vista have any available units?
20203 Ashford Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 20203 Ashford Vista have?
Some of 20203 Ashford Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20203 Ashford Vista currently offering any rent specials?
20203 Ashford Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20203 Ashford Vista pet-friendly?
No, 20203 Ashford Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 20203 Ashford Vista offer parking?
Yes, 20203 Ashford Vista offers parking.
Does 20203 Ashford Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20203 Ashford Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20203 Ashford Vista have a pool?
No, 20203 Ashford Vista does not have a pool.
Does 20203 Ashford Vista have accessible units?
No, 20203 Ashford Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 20203 Ashford Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 20203 Ashford Vista does not have units with dishwashers.

