Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Great Large home for the family! It is 5 bdrms or the downstairs can be media room or 3rd living area. Great Location near Medical Center, I-10, 410. Home has been completely remodeled. Nice two way fireplace from Living Rm to Family Rm. Large Large Island kitchen with beautiful granite. Vent-a Hood, built-in microwave. Spacious Master Bdrm. Corner house with lots of balconies, decks to sit and enjoy the outside. Pool in back patio area. Not available until around 8/01/2020.