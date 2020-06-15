1983 OAKWELL FARMS

Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool guest suite internet access

Welcome to a fantastic residential environment with excellent service, incredible amenities and luxury residence features! The amenities, beauty and customer service will blow you away! You?ll find a 24-hour fitness center, two clothes care centers, free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and by the pool, a DVD library, business center and a guest suite available for rental! Relax after a long day inside this stunning residence complete with marble vanities, washer and dryer connections, spacious closets with built-in shelves, a pass through serving bar and a frost-free refrigerator with an ice maker! A great choice! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.