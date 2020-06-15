All apartments in San Antonio
1983 OAKWELL FARMS
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:59 AM

1983 OAKWELL FARMS

1983 Oakwell Farms Parkway · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1983 Oakwell Farms Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78218
Oakwell Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$807

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
guest suite
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ice maker
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
guest suite
internet access
Welcome to a fantastic residential environment with excellent service, incredible amenities and luxury residence features! The amenities, beauty and customer service will blow you away! You?ll find a 24-hour fitness center, two clothes care centers, free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and by the pool, a DVD library, business center and a guest suite available for rental! Relax after a long day inside this stunning residence complete with marble vanities, washer and dryer connections, spacious closets with built-in shelves, a pass through serving bar and a frost-free refrigerator with an ice maker! A great choice! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1983 OAKWELL FARMS have any available units?
1983 OAKWELL FARMS has a unit available for $807 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1983 OAKWELL FARMS have?
Some of 1983 OAKWELL FARMS's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1983 OAKWELL FARMS currently offering any rent specials?
1983 OAKWELL FARMS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1983 OAKWELL FARMS pet-friendly?
No, 1983 OAKWELL FARMS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1983 OAKWELL FARMS offer parking?
No, 1983 OAKWELL FARMS does not offer parking.
Does 1983 OAKWELL FARMS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1983 OAKWELL FARMS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1983 OAKWELL FARMS have a pool?
Yes, 1983 OAKWELL FARMS has a pool.
Does 1983 OAKWELL FARMS have accessible units?
No, 1983 OAKWELL FARMS does not have accessible units.
Does 1983 OAKWELL FARMS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1983 OAKWELL FARMS does not have units with dishwashers.
