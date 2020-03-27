All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM

19206 Habitat Cove

19206 Habitat Cove · No Longer Available
Location

19206 Habitat Cove, San Antonio, TX 78258
Greystone Country Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
guest suite
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Prestigious Greystone estate with high ceilings & open floor plan. Island kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space, & SS Appliances. Walk-in pantry. Master retreat w/ whirlpool tub, his & her closets, dual vanities & private balcony entrance. Large secondary bedrooms w/ Jack & Jill bathroom. Guest suite down w/ sitting area & additional bedroom. Upper Balcony completely redone. 24 Hr guard at the gate. *Home will be professionally cleaned, & carpets professionally shampooed prior to new tenant move-in. Yard will be mowed.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19206 Habitat Cove have any available units?
19206 Habitat Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 19206 Habitat Cove have?
Some of 19206 Habitat Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19206 Habitat Cove currently offering any rent specials?
19206 Habitat Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19206 Habitat Cove pet-friendly?
No, 19206 Habitat Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 19206 Habitat Cove offer parking?
Yes, 19206 Habitat Cove offers parking.
Does 19206 Habitat Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19206 Habitat Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19206 Habitat Cove have a pool?
Yes, 19206 Habitat Cove has a pool.
Does 19206 Habitat Cove have accessible units?
No, 19206 Habitat Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 19206 Habitat Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 19206 Habitat Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
