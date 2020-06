Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous one story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house located in the heart of San Pedro Hills. Easy access to 281, the airport, 1604, shopping, and McAllister Park. Eat in kitchen has a breakfast bar and looks out into the back yard. Family room has a custom made wood fireplace with built in shelves. Master bedroom has walk in closet with lots of space. Large secondary bedrooms. Large covered back porch that is perfect for entertaining, big backyard, and mature trees. This is a must see!!!