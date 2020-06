Amenities

garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking garage

Tile and wood laminate has just been put in place for easy maintenance. Walls have just been re-painted. Small front & backyard. This home is close to shopping. park, library and fire station. Easy access to Bandera and 1604. Ceiling fan in living room will be installed. Please do not park in the street, your car will be towed, use parking for visitors when showing.