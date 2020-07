Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, living/dining combo, wood and tile flooring throughout the first floor, & sunroom with window unit. Large master suite with oversized walk in closet. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, custom tile back splash and all appliances. Easy access to Hwy 281, Loop 1604, shopping and dining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.