1819 Babcock

*THIS CONDO IS LOCATED IN THE MEDICAL CENTER AREA*VERY WELL MANTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX*SECOND FLOOR UNIT*SPLIT FLOOR PLAN*MASTER BEDROOM HAS ACCESS TO BALCONY AS WELL AS THE LIVING AREA*DINING LIVING COMBO*BREAFAST BAR*STORAGE ROOM AND UTILITY CLOSET IN BALCONY*WATER AND TRASH PAID BY HOA*2 ASSIGNED PARKINGS (2 COVERED)**ALL APLIANCES ARE INCLUDED**POOLS AND COMMUNITY CENTER AVAILABLE. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
