Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 AM

1819 Babcock

1819 Babcock Road · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
*THIS CONDO IS LOCATED IN THE MEDICAL CENTER AREA*VERY WELL MANTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX*SECOND FLOOR UNIT*SPLIT FLOOR PLAN*MASTER BEDROOM HAS ACCESS TO BALCONY AS WELL AS THE LIVING AREA*DINING LIVING COMBO*BREAFAST BAR*STORAGE ROOM AND UTILITY CLOSET IN BALCONY*WATER AND TRASH PAID BY HOA*2 ASSIGNED PARKINGS (2 COVERED)**ALL APLIANCES ARE INCLUDED**POOLS AND COMMUNITY CENTER AVAILABLE. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Babcock have any available units?
1819 Babcock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 Babcock have?
Some of 1819 Babcock's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Babcock currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Babcock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Babcock pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Babcock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1819 Babcock offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Babcock offers parking.
Does 1819 Babcock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Babcock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Babcock have a pool?
Yes, 1819 Babcock has a pool.
Does 1819 Babcock have accessible units?
No, 1819 Babcock does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Babcock have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Babcock does not have units with dishwashers.
