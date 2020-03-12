1819 Babcock

Amenities

*THIS CONDO IS LOCATED IN THE MEDICAL CENTER AREA*VERY WELL MANTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX*SECOND FLOOR UNIT*SPLIT FLOOR PLAN*MASTER BEDROOM HAS ACCESS TO BALCONY AS WELL AS THE LIVING AREA*DINING LIVING COMBO*BREAFAST BAR*STORAGE ROOM AND UTILITY CLOSET IN BALCONY*WATER AND TRASH PAID BY HOA*2 ASSIGNED PARKINGS (2 COVERED)**ALL APLIANCES ARE INCLUDED**POOLS AND COMMUNITY CENTER AVAILABLE. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!