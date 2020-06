Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single Story in desirable Camino Real. 4 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths. The Fourth bedroom opens up to the living room and would make a great office/study. TWO SPACIOUS living area with an abundance of natural light. GRANITE Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances. Incredibly private back yard. Please call 254-300-7315 for the front gate code! (*Restrictions Apply)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.