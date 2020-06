Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WALK TO REAGAN HIGH SCHOOL! 1 STORY! 4 BEDROOMS! Beautiful Home Located in the Prestigious Hills Of Stone Oak. One Block From all of the Action. Extremely Desirable Location Right off Stone Oak Parkway & Huebner. Walking distance to Restaurants, Shopping & Nightlife. Opportunity to Join the Exclusive Sonterra Country Club just a few blocks away. Your Family will enjoy the 4 BEDROOMS & Awesome Deck in the peaceful backyard. Open Floor Plan, Pets Negotiable!!!!