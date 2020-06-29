All apartments in San Antonio
17803 LA CANTERA
17803 LA CANTERA

17803 La Cantera Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX 78256

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
This luxury community offers an unparalleled lifestyle in the La Cantera district of San Antonio. You must see this property with your own eyes to fully take in what awaits you in upscale apartment living. Keep your wellness goals going with the onsite lap pool, fitness center, spa and massage. Head to the pool where you'll find cabanas, flat screen TVs and poolside caf&eacute; and bar service. Take your pup over to the dog park or relax in the elegant clubhouse featuring a business center, billiards and lounge area. The kids have their own playground and there's nature paths to enjoy the beautiful landscaping. The energy-efficient apartments feature glass-tile backsplash, 2 inch wood blinds, granite counters, a front-loading washer and dryer, bamboo wood and carpeting, designer lighting and much more. Pure sophistication. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17803 LA CANTERA have any available units?
17803 LA CANTERA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 17803 LA CANTERA have?
Some of 17803 LA CANTERA's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17803 LA CANTERA currently offering any rent specials?
17803 LA CANTERA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17803 LA CANTERA pet-friendly?
Yes, 17803 LA CANTERA is pet friendly.
Does 17803 LA CANTERA offer parking?
No, 17803 LA CANTERA does not offer parking.
Does 17803 LA CANTERA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17803 LA CANTERA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17803 LA CANTERA have a pool?
Yes, 17803 LA CANTERA has a pool.
Does 17803 LA CANTERA have accessible units?
No, 17803 LA CANTERA does not have accessible units.
Does 17803 LA CANTERA have units with dishwashers?
No, 17803 LA CANTERA does not have units with dishwashers.
