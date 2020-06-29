17803 LA CANTERA

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool pool table hot tub

This luxury community offers an unparalleled lifestyle in the La Cantera district of San Antonio. You must see this property with your own eyes to fully take in what awaits you in upscale apartment living. Keep your wellness goals going with the onsite lap pool, fitness center, spa and massage. Head to the pool where you'll find cabanas, flat screen TVs and poolside café and bar service. Take your pup over to the dog park or relax in the elegant clubhouse featuring a business center, billiards and lounge area. The kids have their own playground and there's nature paths to enjoy the beautiful landscaping. The energy-efficient apartments feature glass-tile backsplash, 2 inch wood blinds, granite counters, a front-loading washer and dryer, bamboo wood and carpeting, designer lighting and much more. Pure sophistication. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.