1731 County Cork Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ab4e0508b ---- Don\'t miss out on this gorgeous home minutes from Sea World and Hwy 151! The home features wood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms! The home also features a converted garage that can function as an extra master downstairs! The home also features a large private fenced back yard with covered patio! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Converted Garage Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)