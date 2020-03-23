All apartments in San Antonio
1731 County Cork Rd

1731 County Cork Road · No Longer Available
Location

1731 County Cork Road, San Antonio, TX 78251
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ab4e0508b ---- Don\'t miss out on this gorgeous home minutes from Sea World and Hwy 151! The home features wood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms! The home also features a converted garage that can function as an extra master downstairs! The home also features a large private fenced back yard with covered patio! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Converted Garage Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 County Cork Rd have any available units?
1731 County Cork Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 County Cork Rd have?
Some of 1731 County Cork Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 County Cork Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1731 County Cork Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 County Cork Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 County Cork Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1731 County Cork Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1731 County Cork Rd offers parking.
Does 1731 County Cork Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 County Cork Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 County Cork Rd have a pool?
No, 1731 County Cork Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1731 County Cork Rd have accessible units?
No, 1731 County Cork Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 County Cork Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 County Cork Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
