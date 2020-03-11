All apartments in San Antonio
17223 Fawn Cloud Lane
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:54 PM

17223 Fawn Cloud Lane

17223 Fawn Cloud Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17223 Fawn Cloud Lane, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Enjoy the private Backyard Oasis at this beautiful 4 bedroom single story home! Gorgeous entry opens to stunning formal dining, private office and split bedrooms; all with beautiful hardwood floors. Chef's dream eat-in kitchen has granite counters, large island, breakfast bar, butler pantry & custom cabinets. High ceilings and dramatic windows flood tiled living room with light. Large master suite has doors to private deck perfect for morning coffee or step out, relax and enjoy the in-ground pool & gazebo!
AVAILABLE NOW! 4/2.5/2 Single Story home with backyard oasis has in-ground pool, sport court, and gazebo. Rent includes pool services. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane have any available units?
17223 Fawn Cloud Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane have?
Some of 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17223 Fawn Cloud Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane offers parking.
Does 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane has a pool.
Does 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane have accessible units?
No, 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17223 Fawn Cloud Lane has units with dishwashers.

