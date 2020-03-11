17223 Fawn Cloud Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Enjoy the private Backyard Oasis at this beautiful 4 bedroom single story home! Gorgeous entry opens to stunning formal dining, private office and split bedrooms; all with beautiful hardwood floors. Chef's dream eat-in kitchen has granite counters, large island, breakfast bar, butler pantry & custom cabinets. High ceilings and dramatic windows flood tiled living room with light. Large master suite has doors to private deck perfect for morning coffee or step out, relax and enjoy the in-ground pool & gazebo!

AVAILABLE NOW! 4/2.5/2 Single Story home with backyard oasis has in-ground pool, sport court, and gazebo. Rent includes pool services. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.