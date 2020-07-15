All apartments in San Antonio
1710 Donaldson Ave

1710 Donaldson Avenue · (210) 306-1578
Location

1710 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78228
Donaldson Terrace

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 6 baths, $1025 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,025

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available 08/15/20 Historic 4-Plex In Mid Town // Room Rental - Property Id: 311707

This property is a spacious 4-Plex located close to St. Mary's University (8 minutes away) The price listed is for a 1 room lease in the main house, or for the 1 bedroom apartment located in the back. The property offers privacy and is located within 12 minutes of Downtown/The Pearl. The neighborhood family oriented.

There are 4 bedrooms upstairs (3 open for lease) with kitchen and laundry room, there's a computer room upstairs and a large living room area. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. The balcony has a gorgeous view of backyard and gazebo.

Two 1 bedroom apartments have their own shared separate entrance located in the backside of the main house. Each tenant has their own parking on the property itself, one parking spot to a person, with a lot of easily accessible street parking.

The entire house is undergoing renovations for the next year to satisfy modern necessities. The upstairs living room connected to the patio will have fresh new carpet by August 1st, 2020.
Property Id 311707

(RLNE5951805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Donaldson Ave have any available units?
1710 Donaldson Ave has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Donaldson Ave have?
Some of 1710 Donaldson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Donaldson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Donaldson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Donaldson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Donaldson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Donaldson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Donaldson Ave offers parking.
Does 1710 Donaldson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 Donaldson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Donaldson Ave have a pool?
No, 1710 Donaldson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Donaldson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1710 Donaldson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Donaldson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Donaldson Ave has units with dishwashers.
