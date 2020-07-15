1710 Donaldson Ave

Amenities

Available 08/15/20 Historic 4-Plex In Mid Town // Room Rental - Property Id: 311707



This property is a spacious 4-Plex located close to St. Mary's University (8 minutes away) The price listed is for a 1 room lease in the main house, or for the 1 bedroom apartment located in the back. The property offers privacy and is located within 12 minutes of Downtown/The Pearl. The neighborhood family oriented.



There are 4 bedrooms upstairs (3 open for lease) with kitchen and laundry room, there's a computer room upstairs and a large living room area. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. The balcony has a gorgeous view of backyard and gazebo.



Two 1 bedroom apartments have their own shared separate entrance located in the backside of the main house. Each tenant has their own parking on the property itself, one parking spot to a person, with a lot of easily accessible street parking.



The entire house is undergoing renovations for the next year to satisfy modern necessities. The upstairs living room connected to the patio will have fresh new carpet by August 1st, 2020.

