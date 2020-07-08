All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:47 PM

1703 EAGLE MDW

1703 Eagle Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Eagle Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78248
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the popular Deerfield subdivision. 2 Fireplaces with one in the large master bedroom. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light with several skylights. The kitchen has all new stainless appliances. French doors open to a spacious deck and a shady backyard. Perfect for those funtime BBQ's!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 EAGLE MDW have any available units?
1703 EAGLE MDW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 EAGLE MDW have?
Some of 1703 EAGLE MDW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 EAGLE MDW currently offering any rent specials?
1703 EAGLE MDW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 EAGLE MDW pet-friendly?
No, 1703 EAGLE MDW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1703 EAGLE MDW offer parking?
Yes, 1703 EAGLE MDW offers parking.
Does 1703 EAGLE MDW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 EAGLE MDW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 EAGLE MDW have a pool?
No, 1703 EAGLE MDW does not have a pool.
Does 1703 EAGLE MDW have accessible units?
No, 1703 EAGLE MDW does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 EAGLE MDW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 EAGLE MDW has units with dishwashers.

