1703 Eagle Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78248 Deerfield
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the popular Deerfield subdivision. 2 Fireplaces with one in the large master bedroom. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light with several skylights. The kitchen has all new stainless appliances. French doors open to a spacious deck and a shady backyard. Perfect for those funtime BBQ's!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1703 EAGLE MDW have any available units?
1703 EAGLE MDW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.