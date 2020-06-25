All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1633 W KINGS HWY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1633 W KINGS HWY
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

1633 W KINGS HWY

1633 West Kings Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1633 West Kings Highway, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished w/Water & Electric included. Beautiful historic home in the heart of trendy Art Deco District. Refurbished original wood floors and ceramic tile. Turn-of-the-century elegance complete w/ antique sconces, elegant slate surround fireplace. Large, eat-in kitchen and formal living/dining room. Large master with walk-in closet.Office space with library shelves can double as a guest bedroom. Updated bathrooms. Covered Porch. Excellent location near Woodlawn Lake & Downtown. On bus line. Owner LREB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 W KINGS HWY have any available units?
1633 W KINGS HWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 W KINGS HWY have?
Some of 1633 W KINGS HWY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 W KINGS HWY currently offering any rent specials?
1633 W KINGS HWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 W KINGS HWY pet-friendly?
No, 1633 W KINGS HWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1633 W KINGS HWY offer parking?
No, 1633 W KINGS HWY does not offer parking.
Does 1633 W KINGS HWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 W KINGS HWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 W KINGS HWY have a pool?
No, 1633 W KINGS HWY does not have a pool.
Does 1633 W KINGS HWY have accessible units?
No, 1633 W KINGS HWY does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 W KINGS HWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 W KINGS HWY does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio