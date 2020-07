Amenities

Cute 2 bedroom home available for move-in! Freshly painted, vinyl planking installed throughout home. No carpet! Spacious living room and eat-in kitchen. Huge fenced back yard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Stove, refrigerator, ceiling fans, and 3 window units included for your convenience. Close proximity to Palo Alto and A&M. Apply at office with application and deposit.