Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly updated and refreshed 1/1 located at 1609 W. Summit Ave just off of Fredericksburg Road. Unit has hardwood floors in all rooms and tile in bathroom. Great location and excellent neighborhood near Woodlawn Lake. Seeking adult occupant who wants to enjoy a quiet and peaceful home.

No pets, no children under 18. Maximum occupancy 2 adults. Background check and proof of employment is required. Available by August 1st.