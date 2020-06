15502 WALNUT CREEK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NICE UPDATED HOME IN LONGS CREEK. NEW WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, NEW STAINLESS DW & STOVE, FRESHLY STAINED FRONT DOOR, NEW LANDSCAPING, 5YR ROOF, FENCING REPLACED. VERY LG ROOMS W/GREAT CLOSET SPACE. WONDERFUL FAMILY HOME! HEB, CVS, RESTAURANTS CLOSE! LOVELY BLOCK & NEIGHBORHOOD. YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! NO PETS. NO SMOKING INSIDE OR OUT. $75.00 APPLICATION FEE FOR EACH ADULT OVER 18YRS PAYABLE IN CASHIER'S CK AT TIME OF APPLICATION. FULL BACKGROUND, EMPLOYER AND CREDIT CK ON EACH ADULT OVER 18YRS OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY. $500.00 NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE AND ONE MONTHS RENT FOR DEPOSIT.