All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1550 ROSEWOOD AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1550 ROSEWOOD AVE

1550 West Rosewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1550 West Rosewood Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Los Angeles Heights - Keystone

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7d67a80fd ----
Quick Move In!*Security Deposit $1295, Cleaning Deposit $300*Located in the Historic Keystone neighborhood, this home has many of the original features with modern updates throughout as well!*Wood floors throughout most of home*Wood burning fireplace in living room*Smooth cooktop range/oven in Kitchen*Large open Utility Room area*Split Master suite with private outdoor access*Good sized additional bedroom areas*Detached 2 car carport area and additional storage space*Near by Shopping & commute to downtown*

Min/Max Months: 12/36

Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Dryer
Hardwood Flooring
Living/Dining Room Combo
Stove
Utility Room
Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE have any available units?
1550 ROSEWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE have?
Some of 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1550 ROSEWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 ROSEWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia
San Antonio, TX 78213
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio