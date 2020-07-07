1550 ROSEWOOD AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carport air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities carport parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7d67a80fd ----

Quick Move In!*Security Deposit $1295, Cleaning Deposit $300*Located in the Historic Keystone neighborhood, this home has many of the original features with modern updates throughout as well!*Wood floors throughout most of home*Wood burning fireplace in living room*Smooth cooktop range/oven in Kitchen*Large open Utility Room area*Split Master suite with private outdoor access*Good sized additional bedroom areas*Detached 2 car carport area and additional storage space*Near by Shopping & commute to downtown*



Min/Max Months: 12/36



Ceiling Fan

Ceramic Tile

Disposal

Dryer

Hardwood Flooring

Living/Dining Room Combo

Stove

Utility Room

Washer