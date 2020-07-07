1550 ROSEWOOD AVE

Amenities
Quick Move In!*Security Deposit $1295, Cleaning Deposit $300*Located in the Historic Keystone neighborhood, this home has many of the original features with modern updates throughout as well!*Wood floors throughout most of home*Wood burning fireplace in living room*Smooth cooktop range/oven in Kitchen*Large open Utility Room area*Split Master suite with private outdoor access*Good sized additional bedroom areas*Detached 2 car carport area and additional storage space*Near by Shopping & commute to downtown*
Min/Max Months: 12/36
