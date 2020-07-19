15447 Corian Creek

Amenities

Open floor 3/2 in NE San Antonio, established neighborhood. Home is located near 1604 & O\'Connor with schools, shopping, and entertainment in close proximity. Great backyard for entertainment. Come out and see today! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.