All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 15102 STONETOWER DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
15102 STONETOWER DR
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

15102 STONETOWER DR

15102 Stonetower Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15102 Stonetower Drive, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Perfect Family home for rent located in the exclusive gated community of Regency Park off Huebner Rd across from Huebner Elementary. This Beautiful 2 story home with desirable curb appeal features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, a living room/dinning combo, a gourmet kitchen w/island and upgraded counters and appliances (including the refrigerator) that opens to the large size family room with gorgeous brick fireplace and tons of natural light. Huge master bedroom and bathroom with tub/shower separate and 3 other bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Utility room upstairs includes washer/dryer. Walk out to your own back yard paradise w/huge level lot nestled on a quite .14 acre lot! HOA offers privacy and security and playground for children to enjoy and is included in the rent. Easy access to Loop 1604, US 281 and IH-10. Close to shopping and first class restaurants and minutes from highly rated Huebner Elementary School. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15102 STONETOWER DR have any available units?
15102 STONETOWER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15102 STONETOWER DR have?
Some of 15102 STONETOWER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15102 STONETOWER DR currently offering any rent specials?
15102 STONETOWER DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15102 STONETOWER DR pet-friendly?
No, 15102 STONETOWER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15102 STONETOWER DR offer parking?
Yes, 15102 STONETOWER DR does offer parking.
Does 15102 STONETOWER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15102 STONETOWER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15102 STONETOWER DR have a pool?
No, 15102 STONETOWER DR does not have a pool.
Does 15102 STONETOWER DR have accessible units?
No, 15102 STONETOWER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15102 STONETOWER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15102 STONETOWER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio