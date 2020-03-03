15102 STONETOWER DR

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated playground fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Perfect Family home for rent located in the exclusive gated community of Regency Park off Huebner Rd across from Huebner Elementary. This Beautiful 2 story home with desirable curb appeal features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, a living room/dinning combo, a gourmet kitchen w/island and upgraded counters and appliances (including the refrigerator) that opens to the large size family room with gorgeous brick fireplace and tons of natural light. Huge master bedroom and bathroom with tub/shower separate and 3 other bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Utility room upstairs includes washer/dryer. Walk out to your own back yard paradise w/huge level lot nestled on a quite .14 acre lot! HOA offers privacy and security and playground for children to enjoy and is included in the rent. Easy access to Loop 1604, US 281 and IH-10. Close to shopping and first class restaurants and minutes from highly rated Huebner Elementary School. MUST SEE!!!