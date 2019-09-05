All apartments in San Antonio
14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249
14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249

Location

14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woods of Shavano

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 bath. Offers Open floor plan, Lots of Natural Light! Tile in Living Areas,Carpet in Bedrooms,Ceilings are Vaulted & the Soaring Rock Fireplace Opens to Both Living areas. Recessed Lighting & Natural wood in the Kitchen add charm & warmth, Master Suite has vaulted ceilings & Natural Light - Large bath with Double Vanity, His and Her Closets, Backyard is excellent for Family fun, Sits on a Semi Cul-de-sac and Backs up to a Greenbelt with mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 have any available units?
14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 have?
Some of 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 currently offering any rent specials?
14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 pet-friendly?
No, 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 offer parking?
Yes, 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 offers parking.
Does 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 have a pool?
No, 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 does not have a pool.
Does 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 have accessible units?
No, 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 does not have accessible units.
Does 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 has units with dishwashers.
