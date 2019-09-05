14558 Indian Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 bath. Offers Open floor plan, Lots of Natural Light! Tile in Living Areas,Carpet in Bedrooms,Ceilings are Vaulted & the Soaring Rock Fireplace Opens to Both Living areas. Recessed Lighting & Natural wood in the Kitchen add charm & warmth, Master Suite has vaulted ceilings & Natural Light - Large bath with Double Vanity, His and Her Closets, Backyard is excellent for Family fun, Sits on a Semi Cul-de-sac and Backs up to a Greenbelt with mature trees.