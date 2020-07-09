14544 Clovelly Wood

Amenities

Charming 2bed 2ba Duplex Near Randolph AFB & SAMCC - This charming 2bed 2ba duplex homeis nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. Conveniently located to Randolph AFB and SAMCC. Just minutes from the forum. There you'll findshopping, entertainment, and great food. You're sure to find something funto do! Begin your day with a delicious meal in the open living/dining combo room. New Vinyl flooring installed May 2020,so if meals get messy, it's aneasy clean up.After a long day sit back and relax in your large master with vaulted ceiling. Enjoysome fresh and soak up some sun on the covered backyard deck.This home is a blank canvas with space for you, your hobbies, and your imagination.This is a must see,with self showing access you can see it at your earliest convenience! One of the many perks of renting from MHN Properties, an efficient professional property management company.



School Dist: NEISD

Elem: Woodstone

Middle:Wood

High: Madison



