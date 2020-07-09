All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14544 Clovelly Wood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14544 Clovelly Wood
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

14544 Clovelly Wood

14544 Clovelly Wood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14544 Clovelly Wood, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2bed 2ba Duplex Near Randolph AFB & SAMCC - This charming 2bed 2ba duplex homeis nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. Conveniently located to Randolph AFB and SAMCC. Just minutes from the forum. There you'll findshopping, entertainment, and great food. You're sure to find something funto do! Begin your day with a delicious meal in the open living/dining combo room. New Vinyl flooring installed May 2020,so if meals get messy, it's aneasy clean up.After a long day sit back and relax in your large master with vaulted ceiling. Enjoysome fresh and soak up some sun on the covered backyard deck.This home is a blank canvas with space for you, your hobbies, and your imagination.This is a must see,with self showing access you can see it at your earliest convenience! One of the many perks of renting from MHN Properties, an efficient professional property management company.

School Dist: NEISD
Elem: Woodstone
Middle:Wood
High: Madison

(RLNE5770434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14544 Clovelly Wood have any available units?
14544 Clovelly Wood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 14544 Clovelly Wood currently offering any rent specials?
14544 Clovelly Wood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14544 Clovelly Wood pet-friendly?
Yes, 14544 Clovelly Wood is pet friendly.
Does 14544 Clovelly Wood offer parking?
No, 14544 Clovelly Wood does not offer parking.
Does 14544 Clovelly Wood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14544 Clovelly Wood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14544 Clovelly Wood have a pool?
No, 14544 Clovelly Wood does not have a pool.
Does 14544 Clovelly Wood have accessible units?
No, 14544 Clovelly Wood does not have accessible units.
Does 14544 Clovelly Wood have units with dishwashers?
No, 14544 Clovelly Wood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14544 Clovelly Wood have units with air conditioning?
No, 14544 Clovelly Wood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Fifty02 Westover Hills
5002 Wiseman Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio