Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1418 Saddle Blanket

1418 Saddle Blanket · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Saddle Blanket, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, lots of natural lighting, tile floor through out all living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Large kitchen over looks the living and dining room and includes lots of counter and cabinet space. Private back yard with covered patio, privacy fence and mature trees for extra shade. This property is a must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Saddle Blanket have any available units?
1418 Saddle Blanket doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1418 Saddle Blanket currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Saddle Blanket isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Saddle Blanket pet-friendly?
No, 1418 Saddle Blanket is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1418 Saddle Blanket offer parking?
No, 1418 Saddle Blanket does not offer parking.
Does 1418 Saddle Blanket have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Saddle Blanket does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Saddle Blanket have a pool?
No, 1418 Saddle Blanket does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Saddle Blanket have accessible units?
No, 1418 Saddle Blanket does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Saddle Blanket have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Saddle Blanket does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Saddle Blanket have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 Saddle Blanket does not have units with air conditioning.
