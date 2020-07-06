14110 Veneto Dr Unit: 4

Amenities
Come out and see this great unit! Granite countertops, ceramic tile for 1st floor, carpeting upstairs. Spacious backyard. Located near 1604 & I-35. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. Tenant pays $70/month for water use.
Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Flooring Tile
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Gated
Parking 1 Car Garage