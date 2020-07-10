14103 OAKSTEAD ST

Amenities

Ideal ranch style rental home for families or retirees centrally located in much sought after neighborhood of Oak Meadow with highly regarded schools, close to shopping and dinning and easy access to Loop 1604, IH- 10 and Wurzbach Parkway. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and an open floor plan. Enjoy a view of the pool from the island kitchen featuring stone countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, range with double ovens and built in microwave. Walk out to the pool from the living/dinning room combo that feature a gas fireplace, a wet bar and built in cabinets. Split master bedroom has his/her closets, separate vanities, oversize shower and a great view of the pool. Very large size study/office off the kitchen could be a second living/family room. Summer is here, so you will love the hassle free in-ground pool that is professionally serviced once a week and is included in the rent. Oak Meadow is a well established neighborhood that offers community amenities such as pool, tennis courts and playground and is close to the salado creek greenway where you can enjoy beautiful hiking trails. This is a must see!!!