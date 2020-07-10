All apartments in San Antonio
14103 OAKSTEAD ST
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:43 PM

14103 OAKSTEAD ST

14103 Oakstead Street · No Longer Available
Location

14103 Oakstead Street, San Antonio, TX 78231
Oak Meadow

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Ideal ranch style rental home for families or retirees centrally located in much sought after neighborhood of Oak Meadow with highly regarded schools, close to shopping and dinning and easy access to Loop 1604, IH- 10 and Wurzbach Parkway. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and an open floor plan. Enjoy a view of the pool from the island kitchen featuring stone countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, range with double ovens and built in microwave. Walk out to the pool from the living/dinning room combo that feature a gas fireplace, a wet bar and built in cabinets. Split master bedroom has his/her closets, separate vanities, oversize shower and a great view of the pool. Very large size study/office off the kitchen could be a second living/family room. Summer is here, so you will love the hassle free in-ground pool that is professionally serviced once a week and is included in the rent. Oak Meadow is a well established neighborhood that offers community amenities such as pool, tennis courts and playground and is close to the salado creek greenway where you can enjoy beautiful hiking trails. This is a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14103 OAKSTEAD ST have any available units?
14103 OAKSTEAD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14103 OAKSTEAD ST have?
Some of 14103 OAKSTEAD ST's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14103 OAKSTEAD ST currently offering any rent specials?
14103 OAKSTEAD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14103 OAKSTEAD ST pet-friendly?
No, 14103 OAKSTEAD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14103 OAKSTEAD ST offer parking?
Yes, 14103 OAKSTEAD ST offers parking.
Does 14103 OAKSTEAD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14103 OAKSTEAD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14103 OAKSTEAD ST have a pool?
Yes, 14103 OAKSTEAD ST has a pool.
Does 14103 OAKSTEAD ST have accessible units?
No, 14103 OAKSTEAD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 14103 OAKSTEAD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 14103 OAKSTEAD ST does not have units with dishwashers.

