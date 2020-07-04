All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
1410 Putters Edge
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

1410 Putters Edge

1410 Putters Edge · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Putters Edge, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,627 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Friday, January 31, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opp

(RLNE5225145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Putters Edge have any available units?
1410 Putters Edge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Putters Edge have?
Some of 1410 Putters Edge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Putters Edge currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Putters Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Putters Edge pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Putters Edge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1410 Putters Edge offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Putters Edge offers parking.
Does 1410 Putters Edge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 Putters Edge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Putters Edge have a pool?
Yes, 1410 Putters Edge has a pool.
Does 1410 Putters Edge have accessible units?
No, 1410 Putters Edge does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Putters Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Putters Edge has units with dishwashers.

