Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM
139 E Vestal Pl
139 East Vestal Place
·
No Longer Available
139 East Vestal Place, San Antonio, TX 78221
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is move in ready sits on .42 of an Acre lot and comes with a Huge Metal Garage with lots of room for storage. This Southside gem will not last long!!!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 139 E Vestal Pl have any available units?
139 E Vestal Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 139 E Vestal Pl currently offering any rent specials?
139 E Vestal Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 E Vestal Pl pet-friendly?
No, 139 E Vestal Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 139 E Vestal Pl offer parking?
Yes, 139 E Vestal Pl offers parking.
Does 139 E Vestal Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 E Vestal Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 E Vestal Pl have a pool?
No, 139 E Vestal Pl does not have a pool.
Does 139 E Vestal Pl have accessible units?
No, 139 E Vestal Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 139 E Vestal Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 E Vestal Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 E Vestal Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 E Vestal Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
