Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful one-story home in the gated/guarded community of Summerfield. Enjoy the gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, and open floorplan. The house features lots of light, two living areas, and much more. Mature trees and a deck outside add to the exterior ambiance. Convenient to Medical Center, USAA, major highways (I10, 410, 1604, and 281). Summerfield has THREE private entrances into Hardberger Park and Salado Creek Greenway.