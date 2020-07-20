13218 Loma Vallejo

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Apply online www.ReHomingTexas.com, all applicants 18+ required to do application. Tenants must obtain renters insurance. Admin Fee $100, all animals screened through https://rehomingtexas.petscreening.com, $400 pet processing fee per pet non-refundable, small breeds only 25# or less. $250 satellite deposit before installation NO ROOF INSTALLS ALLOWED.

Well done!! Fantastic 1 story, 3/2 with 2 car garage! Huge walk in pantry, ceramic tile in living and kitchen, master has wood floors, carpet in 2 bedrooms. Refrigerator included! Nest thermostat, stainless steel appliances, with security cameras. Easy access to IH 35, 1604, The Forum or RAFB.

