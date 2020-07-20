All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 29 2019 at 4:43 AM

13218 Loma Vallejo

13218 Loma Vallejo · No Longer Available
Location

13218 Loma Vallejo, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apply online www.ReHomingTexas.com, all applicants 18+ required to do application. Tenants must obtain renters insurance. Admin Fee $100, all animals screened through https://rehomingtexas.petscreening.com, $400 pet processing fee per pet non-refundable, small breeds only 25# or less. $250 satellite deposit before installation NO ROOF INSTALLS ALLOWED.
Well done!! Fantastic 1 story, 3/2 with 2 car garage! Huge walk in pantry, ceramic tile in living and kitchen, master has wood floors, carpet in 2 bedrooms. Refrigerator included! Nest thermostat, stainless steel appliances, with security cameras. Easy access to IH 35, 1604, The Forum or RAFB.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13218 Loma Vallejo have any available units?
13218 Loma Vallejo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13218 Loma Vallejo have?
Some of 13218 Loma Vallejo's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13218 Loma Vallejo currently offering any rent specials?
13218 Loma Vallejo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13218 Loma Vallejo pet-friendly?
Yes, 13218 Loma Vallejo is pet friendly.
Does 13218 Loma Vallejo offer parking?
Yes, 13218 Loma Vallejo offers parking.
Does 13218 Loma Vallejo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13218 Loma Vallejo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13218 Loma Vallejo have a pool?
No, 13218 Loma Vallejo does not have a pool.
Does 13218 Loma Vallejo have accessible units?
No, 13218 Loma Vallejo does not have accessible units.
Does 13218 Loma Vallejo have units with dishwashers?
No, 13218 Loma Vallejo does not have units with dishwashers.
