13207 LARKWALK ST

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained one story home located on a dead-end cul-de-sac street. Large combined family and dining room with a fireplace for additional ambiance. Kitchen is oversized with an eat-in area and window above the sink. Fresh paint throughout and new HVAC system installed in 9/2019. Homeowner has converted the garage to allow for a third bedroom. The garage door is still functional and allows for storage of lawn equipment and other items in the front. Property is ready for move-in and shows nicely.