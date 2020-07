13138 Aurora Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CUTE 3/2 FOR RENT IN SAN ANTONIO WITH EASY ACCESS TO UTSA, 1604, I-10 AND THE SHOPS AT LA CANTERA*TILE IN ALL WET AREAS*COVERED PATIO*SEPARATE MASTER*SEPARATE DINING AREA - CUTE 3/2 WITH EASY ACCESS TO UTSA, 1604, I-10 AND THE SHOPS AT LA CANTERA*TILE IN ALL WET AREAS*COVERED PATIO*SEPARATE MASTER*SEPARATE DINING AREA*$55 APP. FEE, SECURITY DEPOSIT, FIRST MONTH'S RENT, & PET FEE(S) MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS I.E. CASH OR MONEY ORDER*LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL*NO PIT BULLS, ROTTWEILERS, OR DOBERMANS



(RLNE2540311)