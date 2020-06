Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Backs up to a greenbelt with decks. Gated community across from Stone Oak Park and next to Canyon Ridge Elementary school Study or can be used as 4th bedroom, full bath downstairs, great mother-in-law suite. Open floor plan down stairs. Upstairs large loft. Utility room up, as well.