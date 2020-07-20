Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 131 Jetlyn Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
131 Jetlyn Dr
Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:23 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
131 Jetlyn Dr
131 Jetlyn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
131 Jetlyn Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
very Clean. new tile ,carpet and new paint! great location! close to USAA, UTSA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 131 Jetlyn Dr have any available units?
131 Jetlyn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 131 Jetlyn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
131 Jetlyn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Jetlyn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 131 Jetlyn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 131 Jetlyn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 131 Jetlyn Dr offers parking.
Does 131 Jetlyn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Jetlyn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Jetlyn Dr have a pool?
No, 131 Jetlyn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 131 Jetlyn Dr have accessible units?
No, 131 Jetlyn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Jetlyn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Jetlyn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Jetlyn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Jetlyn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78254
Anew
8631 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Antonio 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio