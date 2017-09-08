All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:09 AM

13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR

13071 Feather Ridge Drive · (210) 218-7175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13071 Feather Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valley Forge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
New stainless steel Whirlpool stove, micro & dishwasher, Updated white cabinets w/brush nickel knobs, Resurfaced countertops in kitchen & all bathroom vanities, Updated master bathroom tile @ garden tub, New carpet in bedrooms and stairs, New plank flooring thru out, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, Fresh interior paint thru out. Fireplace in living room. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) pic required. Deposit in money order or cashiers check. Applicants should verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR have any available units?
13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR have?
Some of 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR does offer parking.
Does 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR has a pool.
Does 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR has units with dishwashers.
