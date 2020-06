Amenities

Completely renovated 3/2 next to Historic Dignowity Hill. Open concept with wonderful entertaining space from the living to dining room. Modern kitchen includes granite, gas cooking, stainless appliances, & subway tile. The original hardwood floors have been restore throughout the home giving it and updated historical feel. All bathrooms have been modernized with clean features to make you feel right at home. As a bonus, the backyard is perfect for warm Texas starry nights.