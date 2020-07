Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Unique one story traditional brick home situated in the sought after SANTA FE TRAILS; the only single story for sale! Home features beautiful tile floors, kitchen with granite counter tops, big pantry. Formal living/dining areas.The master suite is located at the back of the home with a spacious master bathroom complete with separate jacuzzi and shower plus 2 closets + 3 spacious Bedrooms + 1.5 Baths. Fire place in family room with access to back yard. TOTAL 4 bedrooms & 2.5 Baths.