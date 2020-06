Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

This single-family home is located in the Los Angeles Heights - Keystone-Northwest neighborhood in San Antonio, TX. This property has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a study. Approximately 1,160 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 6,011 sqft. Newly renovated master bedroom and master bathroom. Shed and Garage in back of property. Convenient to major highways. Located in the San Antonio Independent School District. Photos coming soon.



(RLNE4042746)