123 Beryl Drive Available 04/01/20 COMING SOON! Three Bedroom Two Bath Home In Amazing Location!! - Available April 1st! Three bedrooms two bath home with covered parking and appliances included. This home features a fenced backyard, and appliances included. The home boasts an open floor plan with ceiling fans in the bedrooms.



***Showings Unavailable at this Time***



Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-858a1d83-0ce8-45d1-a9af-53573bf8e3dd



The tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



