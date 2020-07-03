Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

12208 Abbey Park Available 04/01/20 Come see this 2 story garden home in Bella Sera! - Come see this 2 story garden home in Bella Sera! The entrance features high ceilings and tons of natural light. Kitchen boasts black appliances, tile back splash and great breakfast bar. Dining area is open to the kitchen and the spacious living room. Both bedrooms are upstairs along with on site laundry room! Master bedroom is large and has a trey ceiling, huge walk in closet and a private full bath with his and her sinks along with a large walk in shower. The backyard backs up to a nice stone wall and has a private feel for you to relax!



(RLNE5580348)