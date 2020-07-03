All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 12208 Abbey Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12208 Abbey Park
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

12208 Abbey Park

12208 Abbey Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12208 Abbey Park, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
12208 Abbey Park Available 04/01/20 Come see this 2 story garden home in Bella Sera! - Come see this 2 story garden home in Bella Sera! The entrance features high ceilings and tons of natural light. Kitchen boasts black appliances, tile back splash and great breakfast bar. Dining area is open to the kitchen and the spacious living room. Both bedrooms are upstairs along with on site laundry room! Master bedroom is large and has a trey ceiling, huge walk in closet and a private full bath with his and her sinks along with a large walk in shower. The backyard backs up to a nice stone wall and has a private feel for you to relax!

(RLNE5580348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12208 Abbey Park have any available units?
12208 Abbey Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 12208 Abbey Park currently offering any rent specials?
12208 Abbey Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12208 Abbey Park pet-friendly?
No, 12208 Abbey Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12208 Abbey Park offer parking?
No, 12208 Abbey Park does not offer parking.
Does 12208 Abbey Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12208 Abbey Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12208 Abbey Park have a pool?
No, 12208 Abbey Park does not have a pool.
Does 12208 Abbey Park have accessible units?
No, 12208 Abbey Park does not have accessible units.
Does 12208 Abbey Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 12208 Abbey Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12208 Abbey Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 12208 Abbey Park does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio