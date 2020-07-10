12150 STONEY GLEN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Absolutely Gorgeous 2-Story Gem Tucked Away In Gated, Desirable Park At Stone Ridge Neighborhood. Features Beautiful Wood Floors Downstairs And New Carpet In The Home. Serene Environment Features Mature Trees And A Beautiful Side Yard For Quiet Summer Evening Enjoyment. Steps From McAllister Park Hiking Trails & Minutes To Thousand Oaks, 281 and SAT Airport. Pets Negotiable. NEISD Schools. Corner Lot. Immediate Occupancy Available. Rare Lease Opportunity Won't Last Long So Make An Appointment To View Today!