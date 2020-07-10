All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 16 2020 at 2:12 AM

12150 STONEY GLEN

12150 Stoney Glen · No Longer Available
Location

12150 Stoney Glen, San Antonio, TX 78247
Ridgestone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Absolutely Gorgeous 2-Story Gem Tucked Away In Gated, Desirable Park At Stone Ridge Neighborhood. Features Beautiful Wood Floors Downstairs And New Carpet In The Home. Serene Environment Features Mature Trees And A Beautiful Side Yard For Quiet Summer Evening Enjoyment. Steps From McAllister Park Hiking Trails & Minutes To Thousand Oaks, 281 and SAT Airport. Pets Negotiable. NEISD Schools. Corner Lot. Immediate Occupancy Available. Rare Lease Opportunity Won't Last Long So Make An Appointment To View Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12150 STONEY GLEN have any available units?
12150 STONEY GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12150 STONEY GLEN have?
Some of 12150 STONEY GLEN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12150 STONEY GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
12150 STONEY GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12150 STONEY GLEN pet-friendly?
Yes, 12150 STONEY GLEN is pet friendly.
Does 12150 STONEY GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 12150 STONEY GLEN offers parking.
Does 12150 STONEY GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12150 STONEY GLEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12150 STONEY GLEN have a pool?
No, 12150 STONEY GLEN does not have a pool.
Does 12150 STONEY GLEN have accessible units?
No, 12150 STONEY GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 12150 STONEY GLEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12150 STONEY GLEN does not have units with dishwashers.

